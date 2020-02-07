Pioneer Municipal High Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAV remained flat at $$11.26 during midday trading on Friday. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,552. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.