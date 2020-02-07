Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 47,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

