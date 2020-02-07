Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.84. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

