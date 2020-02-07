Piper Sandler Raises Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $144.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Alteryx stock opened at $136.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $477,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,895 shares of company stock worth $15,213,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

