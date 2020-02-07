Piper Sandler Weighs in on Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. 44,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,449. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

