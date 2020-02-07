Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) VP Stanley J. Sutula III Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PBI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 110.36% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $831.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBI shares. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

