Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 963,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.