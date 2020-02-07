PJT Partners Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. 801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.