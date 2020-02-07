Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.36-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 4,547,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.71.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $152,365.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,830.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

