Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.25 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.
