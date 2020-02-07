Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Plymouth Ind Re’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Plymouth Ind Re an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Plymouth Ind Re stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

