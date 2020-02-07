Polymath Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Upbit and Huobi. Polymath has a market cap of $12.70 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00754067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007537 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,763,328 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, UEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

