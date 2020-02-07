PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Trading Down 5.2%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.69, approximately 1,170,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
POL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.
The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 29.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after buying an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
