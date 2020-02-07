PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Trading Down 5.2%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.69, approximately 1,170,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

POL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 29.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,478,000 after buying an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

