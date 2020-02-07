Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290,166 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 6,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,249. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $80.95 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

