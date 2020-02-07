Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 122,253 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,253 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Conagra Brands worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 87,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

