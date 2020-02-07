Populous Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.94 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Livecoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03022706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00225652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00130874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, Mercatox, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

