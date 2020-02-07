Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 514,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

