Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,920. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $439.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

