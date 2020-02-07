Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $112.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.61. 324,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,038. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.