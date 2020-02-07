Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 943,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Premier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Premier by 5.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $11,634,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

