Premier’s (PINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,773. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 979,096 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,147,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 531,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

