Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Pretium Resources also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $24.80 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

