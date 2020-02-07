Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4,445.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 16,485,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,877. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

