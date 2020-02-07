Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 2,867,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

