Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,751 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 599.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. 152,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.