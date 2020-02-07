Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAWX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 5,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

