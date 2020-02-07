Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,748.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. 1,131,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,484 shares of company stock valued at $78,837,446 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

