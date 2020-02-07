Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 54,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

