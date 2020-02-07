Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1,398.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

