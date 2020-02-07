Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,300 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after purchasing an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,062,000 after purchasing an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $247,735,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

