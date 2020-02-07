Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

