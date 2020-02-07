Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Sells $3,127,500.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Proofpoint stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFPT. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

