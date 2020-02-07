ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, 162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Get ProShares Short Basic Materials alerts:

In related news, insider (Bob) Vassie Robert 223,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.