ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.16, approximately 3,039 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DDG)

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

