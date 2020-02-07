ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 13.46% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

