Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Opus Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OPB stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $943.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.