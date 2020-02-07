Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Decreased by Analyst

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.47 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.50.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $359.15 on Friday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Humana news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Humana by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.