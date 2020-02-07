Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

