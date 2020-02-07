Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Regis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of Regis stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,838. Regis has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 94.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 677.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

