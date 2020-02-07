Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.85.

Shares of RCL traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,554. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31,145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11,379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

