Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Decreased by Analyst

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 3,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cabot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

