Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

WWD stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.87. 432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,200,840.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

