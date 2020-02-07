Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Neutral Rating at Commerzbank

Commerzbank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Qiagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.77.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,428. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Qiagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,957,000 after purchasing an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $121,168,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Qiagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Qiagen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 505,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Qiagen by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,410,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 717,320 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.