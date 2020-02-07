Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.52-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.572-1.587 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.Qiagen also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.52-1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Commerzbank restated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 126,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,369. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

