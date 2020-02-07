Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 529 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ORIX by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ORIX by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IX opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $88.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ORIX’s payout ratio is 224.56%.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

