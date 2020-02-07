Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $554.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $555.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

