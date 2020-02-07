Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 383 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

