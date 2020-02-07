Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $391,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB opened at $34.51 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.