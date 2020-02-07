Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

