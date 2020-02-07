QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,719,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

